Advertising

After being slammed on social media for ill-advised T-shirts made by their eponymous clothing brand, Kendall + Kylie, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have issued an apology on Twitter.

Both women tweeted the same screenshot of text. The apology reads,

These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all the images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.

Advertising

The shirts in questions were vintage shirts featuring musicians like Tupac and Biggie, with pictures of Kendall and Kylie screened right over them. People thought it was disrespectful of the Jenner sisters to cover the pictures and artwork of successful artists with their own faces.

The vintage shirts have been pulled from Kendall + Kylie's Instagram and website. Instagram: Kendall + Kylie

It wasn't just social media that came for the sisters, though. Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, lashed out at the Jenners, posting an Instagram with a picture of one of the shirts, covered by a big red X. The text reads, "This product has no affiliation to the Notorious B.I.G. estate. The estate was never contacted about using The Likeness of Biggie."

Advertising

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

In the caption to the post, Wallace wrote:

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!

Advertising

Kendall Jenner must be getting pretty used to being in the hot seat for making poor choices. Remember that controversial Pepsi ad? Ah, well, you live and you learn. And maybe you hire a consultant or manager who helps you stop making such bad decisions.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.