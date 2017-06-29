Advertising

People sure do love being mad at Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and the Jenner sisters make it so easy. On Wednesday, the two K's announced their brand Kendall + Kylie's new T-shirt collection, which includes some limited edition vintage shirts.

Vintage Tee Collection

Tomorrow 6/28 at 10am PSThttps://t.co/EnwRfe29iu pic.twitter.com/bJbNFOocsT — Kendall and Kylie (@KendallandKylie) June 27, 2017

The shirts, which cost $125, feature a picture of Kylie or Kendall's face, an Instagram image of either of them, or just the letters "KK" over an actual vintage band T-shirt.

On their site, the shirts are described as "one of a kind" and "hand-picked" (as opposed to…robot-picked? Paw-picked?). They're apparently selling like hot cakes (or like Kylie lip kits, to be more accurate), because they're already marked "low stock" on their site.

This one is pretty funny. Kendall-Kylie

The one with Ozzie's face is actually sort of cool (although it'd be better without Kendall on it), but even if you ordered that one, there's no guarantee that's the one you'd get. The item has a disclaimer reading, "What you get may vary from your friends and what is pictured on site," so you don't even get to pick which original band T-shirt ruined by a big ol' face you'll receive.

While fans of Kylie and Kendall may be excited about the shirts, a lot of folks aren't. Those people are pissed that the Jenner sisters decided to cover up shirts with musicians like Tupac, Biggie, and Pink Floyd with their own faces.

why are Kendall and Kylie trying to sell band tees with their faces on them like they really put they ig pic over tupac how u gon do that pic.twitter.com/Jysunm9lyF — kira (@onlyangelari) June 29, 2017

Who tf told Kendall and Kylie it was chill to use Pac and Biggie as a background for themselves on their graphic tees? Cause no — Sydnie (@Sydnie_Johnson) June 28, 2017

CAN I JUST SAY THAT THESE KENDALL AND KYLIE VINTAGE TEES ARE SUCH A BAD IDEA.... ?????? No one wants Kendall's face on a Pink Floyd shirt — SWEET ELF (@miranda_masias) June 29, 2017

The Jenner sisters posted the shirts on their Kendall + Kylie Instagram account (although, curiously, not their own personal accounts), where the reaction was pretty much the same as on Twitter.

Vintage Tee Collection Shop Now (Link in bio) A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Well, as pissed as people are about this T-shirt appropriation, the shirts are still selling, so someone must like them!

