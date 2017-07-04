Advertising

Kendall Vertes was eight years old when she started her journey on 'Dance Moms'. She and Abby Lee Miller have had their fair share of arguments and disagreements, but Kendall and her mom have stuck it out.

It appears all their hard work and dedication has paid off. 'Dance Moms' is still a huge success and it appears they outlasted Abby. While the dance teacher will be spending the next year in prison, Kendall and the rest of her team found a new coach in Cheryl Burke.

This transition also means that Kendall gets a summer to herself for once and doesn't have to spend these beautiful July days in a dance studio. From the looks of her Instagram account, Kendall is living it up.

Who wants to go for a swim with me💕✨ A post shared by Kendall Vertes (@kendallvertes) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

She recently posted a photo of herself in a bikini and jean shorts. She was holding a smoothie and captioned the photo, "Who wants to go for a swim with me💕✨"

The 14-year-old dancer is looking more and more like a model. She is already 5'8" and it's just a matter of time before she adds professional model to her resume.

Of course, all of the comments went crazy, jumping at the idea of going swimming with Kendall.

Beach babe💘✨🙃 A post shared by Kendall Vertes (@kendallvertes) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

On Monday, Kendall posted a gorgeous picture of herself standing on a sandy beach with her sister. Her dark green bikini was perfect, and the caption read, "Beach babe💘✨"

Many of the comments were saying things like, "Sister goals," "love you both so much!," and "Huge fan."

The two sisters both look so beautiful and it's obvious that they are soaking up the sun and getting a tan on this Fourth of July weekend.

Happy 4th of July everyone❤️⚪️💙 A post shared by Kendall Vertes (@kendallvertes) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Kendall also took to Instagram on Fourth of July to post this photo of her and a friend standing in front of a beautifully decorated and patriotic house. Kendall is again in a bikini and faded blue jean shorts. This time she also has an unbuttoned shirt over the two.

Kendall captioned the photo, "Happy 4th of July everyone❤️⚪️💙"

The picture received over 65,000 likes within the first hour of being posted. It's really nice to see Kendall relaxing and spending summer like a normal teenager. Of course, she has a lot of projects in the works, but she deserves to have some fun in the sun too, and we are all happy she's sharing it with us.

Hey, hi, hello A post shared by Kendall Vertes (@kendallvertes) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

