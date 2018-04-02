Kendra Wilkinson shares about her divorce from Hank Baskett in heartbreaking Instagram story.

Are Kendra Wilkinson and former NFL player Hank Baskett getting divorced? It sure seems like it, with the former Girls Next Door star tweeting, "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."
The couple have been married almost 10 years, but their relationship has hit a few bumps recently, with cheating rumors and a stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.
Wilkinson posted some sad Instagram stories today which show her talking tearfully about making a big change in her life. In them she said:
Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him, and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared. I have to get strong for my kids. I will. Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you. Never thought I'd see the day, really.
In the stories, Wilkinson showed her followers photos, including a picture from her wedding day with the words, "I believed" written on it and a picture of what looks like a childhood picture of herself with the words, "This little girl deserves the happiest life."
She also shared a shot of an outfit laid out on chair, along with the words, "Picking the outfit was hard. Shaking the whole time." It's not completely clear what this part is about.
Last week, Wilkinson posted photos of herself not wearing her wedding ring, according to E! News.
The couple have two children together, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah Mary, 3.