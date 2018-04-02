Kendra Wilkinson shares about her divorce from Hank Baskett in heartbreaking Instagram story.

Are Kendra Wilkinson and former NFL player Hank Baskett getting divorced? It sure seems like it, with the former Girls Next Door star tweeting, "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."

The couple have been married almost 10 years, but their relationship has hit a few bumps recently, with cheating rumors and a stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Kendra Wilkinson: Instagram

Wilkinson posted some sad Instagram stories today which show her talking tearfully about making a big change in her life. In them she said: