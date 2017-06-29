Advertising

Tuesday was Kendra Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett's eighth wedding anniversary. It was also the day that Wilkinson ended up in the E.R. after sustaining an injury during a scene in her Las Vegas live show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

OMG! I wake up & see @KendraWilkinson is in hospital!

I hope you will be fine and recover very soon. I pray for that. Good luck boo. 😩💋 pic.twitter.com/GFIpzYAGlC — Pauline (@PaulineAF) June 28, 2017

The 32-year-old formerGirls Next Door star made an Instagram story about the ordeal (according to Perez Hilton), in which a friend of hers spills the deets: "She threw her neck out during the hand job scene."

Maybe she didn't stretch enough before the performance? Who knows.

I was supposed to be out at a vegas pool party w/@KendraWilkinson but she had to go & pull her neck while demonstrating a hand job on stage😒 — Jessica Hall (@iamjessicahall) June 28, 2017

Hopefully Wilkinson will be feeling better soon. It sounds like she's on the med, with the help of some painkillers.

Was on stage in the middle of a scene and my neck locked up n couldn't move it. Pain was excruciating. On meds n feelin a little better 😘 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 29, 2017

And then she and Baskett can celebrate their anniversary for real.

Happy anniversary to the love of my life n best friend. @TheHankBaskett pic.twitter.com/hZOS7VKf3O — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 27, 2017

