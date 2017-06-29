Advertising

Tuesday was Kendra Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett's eighth wedding anniversary. It was also the day that Wilkinson ended up in the E.R. after sustaining an injury during a scene in her Las Vegas live show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

The 32-year-old formerGirls Next Door star made an Instagram story about the ordeal (according to Perez Hilton), in which a friend of hers spills the deets: "She threw her neck out during the hand job scene."

Maybe she didn't stretch enough before the performance? Who knows.

Hopefully Wilkinson will be feeling better soon. It sounds like she's on the med, with the help of some painkillers.

And then she and Baskett can celebrate their anniversary for real.

