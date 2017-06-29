Entertainment > Celebrities
A 'hand job'-related injury landed Kendra Wilkinson in the hospital.
Tuesday was Kendra Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett's eighth wedding anniversary. It was also the day that Wilkinson ended up in the E.R. after sustaining an injury during a scene in her Las Vegas live show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.
OMG! I wake up & see @KendraWilkinson is in hospital!— Pauline (@PaulineAF) June 28, 2017
I hope you will be fine and recover very soon. I pray for that. Good luck boo. 😩💋 pic.twitter.com/GFIpzYAGlC
The 32-year-old formerGirls Next Door star made an Instagram story about the ordeal (according to Perez Hilton), in which a friend of hers spills the deets: "She threw her neck out during the hand job scene."
made. my. day. 😂😂 @KendraWilkinson (but I hope ur ok) pic.twitter.com/3MDzEreD9Z— holly ♡ (@hollykittykaty) June 28, 2017
Maybe she didn't stretch enough before the performance? Who knows.
I was supposed to be out at a vegas pool party w/@KendraWilkinson but she had to go & pull her neck while demonstrating a hand job on stage😒— Jessica Hall (@iamjessicahall) June 28, 2017
Hopefully Wilkinson will be feeling better soon. It sounds like she's on the med, with the help of some painkillers.
Was on stage in the middle of a scene and my neck locked up n couldn't move it. Pain was excruciating. On meds n feelin a little better 😘— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 29, 2017
And then she and Baskett can celebrate their anniversary for real.
Happy anniversary to the love of my life n best friend. @TheHankBaskett pic.twitter.com/hZOS7VKf3O— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 27, 2017