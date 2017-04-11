Advertising

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson has lashed out on Instagram at the "sick fucks" who apparently criticized her for posting a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Alijah, wearing no bathing suit top at the beach during a family vacation in Hawaii. And this mom is PISSED.

After criticism compelled Kendra to take down the initial photo, she shared this rage-fueled selfie of her flipping the bird:

In the caption, she wrote:

Advertising

Wow by my last post I just exposed all you sick fucks. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even I you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo. All you people living in your cages, sit the fuck down and re think life. Oh wait life is already over for you. So we should be living in a cage because of sick fucks who think of children that way??? So they run our lives now. Man, this world is more fucked up than I thought. I'll go ahead and go back to my vacation while we run around naked n free.

Advertising

You tell 'em, Kendra!

https://giphy.com/gifs/nascar-auto-club-400-2017-xUA7b6FbFNPpvLmbIc

Despite the Instagram drama, Kendra Wilkinson and her daughter and 7-year-old son Hank Jr., 7, with husband Hank Baskett, seem to be having fun in Hawaii.

Hawaiian vibes. A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The policing of moms online (and off!) has gotten really out-of-control, and Wilkinson has a point.

Advertising

That being said, it's a little surprising that a woman who lived and worked at the Playboy mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's many girlfriends is only just learning now that the world is "fucked up." Sorry you had to find out this way, Kendra. But unfortunately, it's true: People are terrible.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.