Kendra Wilkinson responds to tabloid rumors by opening up about her marital problems.

Kendra Wilkinson is used to having her marital business out in the open—in 2014 her private life was publicly dragged when hubby Hank Baskett was caught cheating while Wilkinson was pregnant. In 2017, Wilkinson spoke of her relationship to People. “We’re different people than we were years ago,” she said. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

The 32-year-old mother of two is sticking by her man once again in the face of rumors, while also opening up about the reality of their relationship. Wilkinson took to Instagram to publicly address magazine claims that she and Baskett are faking problems in their relationship for their WE show Kendra on Top.

After five years of marriage and 13 years as a TV star, Wilkinson seems to have finally made the shift into more serious roles.