Kendra Wilkinson responds to tabloid rumors by opening up about her marital problems.

Kendra Wilkinson is used to having her marital business out in the open—in 2014 her private life was publicly dragged when hubby Hank Baskett was caught cheating while Wilkinson was pregnant. In 2017, Wilkinson spoke of her relationship to People. “We’re different people than we were years ago,” she said. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”
The 32-year-old mother of two is sticking by her man once again in the face of rumors, while also opening up about the reality of their relationship. Wilkinson took to Instagram to publicly address magazine claims that she and Baskett are faking problems in their relationship for their WE show Kendra on Top.
After five years of marriage and 13 years as a TV star, Wilkinson seems to have finally made the shift into more serious roles.
1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense.
2. Yes we are having issues
3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years
4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.
5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.
6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank.
7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!!
Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV. Lol
Some reality can still be found in reality TV, it seems.