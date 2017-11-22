Kendra Wilkinson picked cotton. She sort of apologized.

Kendra Wilkinson is in Texas with the family of her husband, Hank Baskett, Thanksgiving and is documenting her trip on Instagram. Part of the holiday festivities for Wilkinson including picking cotton.

Instagram: Kendra Wilkinson Bassett

Wilkinson would surely get slammed for happily picking cotton on social media any day of the week. She has chosen a particularly bad time to do so, as America is currently busy putting a happy holiday spin on its history of systemically eliminating the Native Americans.

To make matters worse, Wilkinson seems to have made a joke about getting shot in a now-deleted story on her Instagram. She apparently started receiving a negative response and addressed the matter in a follow-up story. "So I guess wanting to pick some cotton and saying I'm going to get shot for trespassing is becoming news all of the sudden," Wilkinson said. "Just having fun guys, no harm." She added, "No joke, I've always wanted to pick cotton."

The Twitter storm is brewing.