One of the most common misconceptions about puppets is that they won't sling a good comeback when needed. Just because their bodies are controlled by the human arms and hands of a presumably lonely puppeteer, doesn't mean they can't throw down on Twitter. Perhaps the best and most relevant example of a puppet with verbal throw-down abilities is the beloved Kermit the Frog.

His most recent foray into the spotlight of verbal sparring was on Wednesday, when Chrissy Teigen got dissed by Kermit after posing a question to her Twitter followers. When the former model and Lip Sync Battle star asked her followers about tattoo ideas they regret, she shared her relief that she never got Kermit's visage tattooed on her body.

"What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? Mine is Kermit," Teigen wrote.

what is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Little did Teigen know, Kermit was waiting in the wings for such a time as this.

The green star swooped in with an unexpected comeback.

In truth, this feels more like a mutual expression of love than an exchange of disses. They're both admitting they are so into each other they'd get permanent drawings on their bods. Can we get a Muppet Show reboot where they go on a date?! Is that considered inter-species dating? I have so many questions.

Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo. https://t.co/GGw5qFsxDG — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 21, 2017

Of course, Kermit's quick tongue only sealed Teigen's love for him.

Who knew a felt mouth could be so quick?

I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now https://t.co/A79dpSb5QK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

The rest of Twitter loved watching the exchange.

Kermit is a savage pic.twitter.com/kpIYBTIy73 — Char 🔍👀 🐘❗️🏳️‍🌈 (@CharCubed) September 21, 2017

It's rare the world is blessed with solid banter between a puppet and a human, anymore at least.

Yet another reason to bring back the Muppet Show. At least, Kermit and Statler and Waldorf.

This whole exchange proves once and for all that Roast Battle NEEDS to diversify via puppets. JK, that would be horrifying. But Kermit can still get it.

