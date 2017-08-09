Advertising

Kesha's new album 'Rainbow' comes out this week, and it's going to be an emotional journey. But first, an emotional press tour,

Kesha appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'Praying,' the album's first single, which is laden with not-so-thinly veiled references to her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her former producer Dr. Luke. It's a strong, powerful song, and Kesha is strong and powerful to perform it on live television. But it's clear that she's still dealing with all the trauma that led to the song's existence.

GMA host Robin Roberts gently questions Kesha about the song: "It's so deep and personal, talking about depression and suicide. Just tell us the meaning behind 'Praying.'" Kesha hesitates and gets choked up before she can respond.

"It's so personal," she says. "I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal. This song is really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard... making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side."

"I think this record is quite literally saving my life," she says.

Fans tweeted out their support and gratitude for Kesha's making it through a tough moment.

you rocked it this morning babe — lincoln (@lavenderboys) August 9, 2017

Your performance was amazing ❤️ Thank you for sharing your soul with us. — Dog Camp Counselor (@JasonSeniorLife) August 9, 2017

Thank you so much, Kesha, you really killed it. You're amazing 😉 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Tommy Campoy Ruano (@TommyCampoy) August 9, 2017

I could feel your emotions through that. Breathtaking girl 💕 — bruna (@oopslutney) August 9, 2017

"If I can make it through the song, I'm going to be singing it," said Kesha. Spoiler alert: She made it. Watch the emotional performance below:

