After three number one songs, and eleven top 10 singles, you would think that 2013 was a pretty good year for Kesha. However, no one knew that things were going to take a terrible spiral.

In January of 2014, Kesha checked into rehab, and later that year in October, she sued her producer Dr. Luke for alleged "sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse, and violation of California business practices which had occurred over 10 years working together."

The lawsuit continued for about a year before Kesha sought a preliminary injunction to release her from Kemosabe Records. On February 19, 2016, New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich ruled against Kesha's request. On April 6, 2016, Judge Shirley Kornreich rejected all of Kesha's claims against Dr. Luke.

Kesha has spent the last few years relatively quiet, but it is said that she has been working on her third studio album. On July 5, 2017, Kesha announced on her Instagram account that her new single "Praying" is coming out on July 6, 2017.

The music video for "Praying" was released on YouTube today and already has over a million views. The song starts out with Kesha talking about some real emotional issues.

"Am I dead, or is this one of those dreams? Those horrible dreams that seem like they last forever. If I am alive, why? Why? If there is a God or whatever, something, somewhere, why have I been abandoned by everyone and everything I've ever known? I've ever loved? Stranded. What is the lesson? What is the point? God give me a sign or I have to give up. I can't do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much."

Following the release of her new single, Kesha took to Instagram with some words of encouragement for her fans.

She wrote, "Praying is here 🙏

I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. don't give up on yourself. that's the key.

Read my letter on @lennyletter

Link in Bio #grateful #humbled

#praying"

Kesha also took some time to give Jonas Akerlund a shout out. Apparently, he was the mastermind behind her music video and helped bring her ideas to life.

She wrote on Instagram this morning, "🙏 Thank you to the mad scientist @jonasakerlund , who helped me actualize the psychedelic journey that is this physical, emotional ride for the music video for Praying."

The amount of success 'Praying' has received in the first day alone is amazing all of us, but especially Kesha. She took to social media just a couple hours ago to say, "been out 6 hours and a million views?! not sure what the fuck is happening but my brain is melting and today feels like my wildest dream come true but better than I ever imagined. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU ANIMALS AND CREEPIES🌈 #praying #iloveyou#humble #eeeeeeeeekkk !!!"

