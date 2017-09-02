Advertising

According to Refinery 29, and the trusty world of Instagram, the beloved Kesha just got a new tattoo. Technically, when you get down to it, she got a set of eight new tattoos. Unsurprisingly, when the pop singer shared her latest ink from the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Derrick Snodgrass on Instagram on Thursday, her followers were all on board.

The tattoo(s) spell out the words "Live Free" on her knuckles.

The theme of freedom feels fitting for Kesha's latest tattoo, as the singer has been opening up more about her vulnerabilities. Recently, she wrote an op-ed for Refinery 29 sharing a big about the journey that led her to release her latest album Rainbow.

"I made the decision to take the dollar sign out of my name. I did away with my cynical self-deprecating ‘I don't give a fuck’ attitude and the matching Twitter name @keshasuxx," Kesha wrote. "I let myself be 100% genuine, vulnerable, and honest in my music. I used to be very mean to myself. Rainbow is my letter of encouragement, a promise that I want to start a new dialogue and be more supportive and nicer to myself."

Yesss Kesha, live free and treat yourself with love.

After showing off her new "Live Free" tattoo in one post, Kesha made another Instagram post sharing her feelings behind the (now tatted) philosophy.

"Funny how words take on such important meaning once you start living and find yourself looking for the perfect letters to make up the perfect word to make up the perfect feeling," Kesha wrote.

Can we also talk about how underrated that green nail polish color is?!

If you want to really live free, or free up some tears, there's always Kesha's video for her new single Praying.

BRB, grabbing all the tissues.

