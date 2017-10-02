Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Parish are saying Hakuna Matata to his cheating scandal by throwing a wild, Lion King-themed baby shower.
According to Page Six, Hart dropped a whopping $118,000 on the shower for their baby boy named Kenzo, who presumably just can't wait to be king.
At the shower, the Harts announced the baby's name, and had a personalized Snapchat filter that featured the couple on their own Pride Rock.
The party featured golden retrievers dressed up in lion manes to be safely on-theme.
Guests played a game called "The Pride is Right," which I can only assume involved guessing the prices of things on the registry?
The couple look happy and excited to welcome baby Kenzo, over the extortion scandal, which means no worries for the rest of our days.
Can you feel the love tonight?