Advertising

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Parish are saying Hakuna Matata to his cheating scandal by throwing a wild, Lion King-themed baby shower.

giphy

According to Page Six, Hart dropped a whopping $118,000 on the shower for their baby boy named Kenzo, who presumably just can't wait to be king.

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Advertising

At the shower, the Harts announced the baby's name, and had a personalized Snapchat filter that featured the couple on their own Pride Rock.

Snapchat via People

The party featured golden retrievers dressed up in lion manes to be safely on-theme.

Advertising

Snapchat via E! News

Guests played a game called "The Pride is Right," which I can only assume involved guessing the prices of things on the registry?

#PressPlay: #KevinHart & #Eniko's baby shower is too cute 😍 they're naming their son #Kenzo A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

The couple look happy and excited to welcome baby Kenzo, over the extortion scandal, which means no worries for the rest of our days.

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Advertising

Can you feel the love tonight?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.