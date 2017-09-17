Advertising

Kevin Hart 'fessed up to cheating on his wife on Instagram— and he may have been blackmailed to do it.

On Saturday, Hart posted a tearful video of himself speaking to his wife, children, and 54 million followers. He acknowledges that he's made "mistakes" that hurt his wife, Eniko Parrish, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child. He also states that someone in life was attempting to get "financial gain" from Hart's error.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back, and because of that, I should make smart decisions," says Hart. "And recently, I didn't."

Hart made a "bad error in judgment" and put himself in the wrong environment, he continues. "I know I'm going to hurt the people closed to me, who I've talked to, my wife and my kids," he said. "It's a shitty moment when you know you're wrong."

He claims that financial gain was "attempted," hinting at extortion. Hart's rep confirmed the blackmail attempt to People. "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," the rep said in a statement. "As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."

In the past, Hart has denied or even laughed off cheating rumors, including his ex-wife Torrei Hart's claim that he was cheating on her with Parrish before the two broke up.

"It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage. When you have your kids saying, ‘Mommy, what happened?’ I never lashed out. I never tried to punch her in the face, even though I’ve had moments where—trust and believe—I wanted to K.O. her ass," Torrei told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

