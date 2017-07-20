Advertising

In July, tabloids accused Kevin Hart of cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish. Some sasquatch-level grainy footage emerged, and Twitter made jokes at Hart's expense. The rumor mill was churning. On Wednesday night, Hart lashed out with the meme defense.

#LiveLoveLaugh .....SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

"#LiveLoveLaugh .....SMDH" wrote Hart, who presumably had a more substantial conversation with his wife after this footage dropped:

We reported earlier about footage of #KevinHart cheating. Well here it is!!! A post shared by MediaTakeoutPage (@mediatakeoutpage) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Hart has been accused of cheating by his first wife, Torrei Hart. She told Entertainment Tonight that Hart's current wife is the reason their marriage dissolved in the first place.

"I never lashed out," she said. "I never tried to punch her in the face, even though I've had moments where—trust and believe—I wanted to K.O. her ass."

"It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage."

Hart's mostly denied those rumors. According to the Daily Mail, Hart once took to Twitter to say, "My woman has nothing to do with my past marriage problems in any way shape or form." But he also told Chelsea Handler the following, according to Complex:

I can say I messed my first marriage up. I'm man enough to say that. At the same time, that was when I was in the prime of my sexy, so don't blame me. That's when I was figuring it out.​”

He's definitely taking the denial route with the latest gossip. Hart's main artillery seems to be memes, which is appropriate, because so is Twitter's.

If I was Eniko I would start putting all of Kevin Hart's favorite things on the top shelf pic.twitter.com/BIFLzPbGAT — Ben (@benfenty) July 19, 2017

kevin hart miniature self got the nerve to be cheating. what has the world come to. hope his wife punts his lil ass across a football field — SadeVEVO (@fillegrossiere) July 19, 2017

Where's the Rock when you need him?

Getty Images

Oh, there he is. Meanwhile, Eniko Parrish is posting her baby bump like she's not at the center of a mild Twitter gossip scandal.

And here are the #Harts pre-scandal:

#Hawaii #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

As far as the "celebrities shut down cheating rumors" genre goes, Hart's firepower is decidedly less deadly than Ashton Kutcher's.

Should have just said it was his cousin.

