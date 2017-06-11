No one was expecting Kevin Spacey to host the Tony Awards this year (or any year), but host he did. In Spacey's opening number, he proved a full command of the Broadway geek — no shade — lingo we all expect from someone in command of the Great White Way's evening of the year. Oh, and he tap danced.
LOVED this opening! Well done @KevinSpacey! pic.twitter.com/T6tNAtzEBf #TonyAwards— Kwegyirba Croffie (@EKCroffie) June 12, 2017
“I was their 2nd choice for Usual Suspects, 4th choice for America Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” Spacey joked in a statement ahead of the show. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”
As the New York Times reports, just because Kevin Spacey isn't a typical Broadway actor doesn't mean he shies away from a good ol' fashioned song and dancer number. Aside from his opening song this evening, Spacey is also expected to close the show alongside Ms. Patti LuPone herself.
What a year. Happy #TonyAwards everyone. https://t.co/7vIiDq5l7L pic.twitter.com/2KTkbGfmXY— Shannon Pratt (@ShannonPratt) June 11, 2017
Spacey came out in full Evan Hansen regalia.
The #TonyAwards2017 are LIVE! Join us and tweet with #TonyAwards2017. pic.twitter.com/nzosuWTiEU— CBS (@CBS) June 12, 2017
Some people loved it.
@KevinSpacey is AMAZING. Killin' it from approximately five seconds into the broadcast. #TonyAwards2017— Jacklynn (@jdpellman) June 12, 2017
Kevin Spacey and this opening number are everything I never knew I needed in my life #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/o8AlpL79gV— Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) June 12, 2017
Fun opening by Kevin Spacey, who, contrary to his lyrics, actually has a lot riding on tonight: Emmy nom voting starts in the morning!— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 12, 2017
Some people resented it.
Everyone: Why Kevin Spacey?— Amy (@PassvAggrssvAmy) June 12, 2017
Kevin Spacey: Same.#TonyAwards2017
Kevin Spacey? #NotMyHost #TonyAwards2017— Skipper Brooke (@Brooke_Cierra_) June 12, 2017
And, yes, Whoopi Goldberg was there.
You know you are working with some amazing people when @WhoopiGoldberg enters and a "yasssss" erupts in unison. #TonyAwards2017— Nicholas Bader (@nicholasjbader) June 12, 2017
Watch the full opening number here.