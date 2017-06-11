Advertising

No one was expecting Kevin Spacey to host the Tony Awards this year (or any year), but host he did. In Spacey's opening number, he proved a full command of the Broadway geek — no shade — lingo we all expect from someone in command of the Great White Way's evening of the year. Oh, and he tap danced.

“I was their 2nd choice for Usual Suspects, 4th choice for America Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” Spacey joked in a statement ahead of the show. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Advertising

As the New York Times reports, just because Kevin Spacey isn't a typical Broadway actor doesn't mean he shies away from a good ol' fashioned song and dancer number. Aside from his opening song this evening, Spacey is also expected to close the show alongside Ms. Patti LuPone herself.

Spacey came out in full Evan Hansen regalia.

Advertising

Some people loved it.

@KevinSpacey is AMAZING. Killin' it from approximately five seconds into the broadcast. #TonyAwards2017 — Jacklynn (@jdpellman) June 12, 2017

Kevin Spacey and this opening number are everything I never knew I needed in my life #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/o8AlpL79gV — Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) June 12, 2017

Fun opening by Kevin Spacey, who, contrary to his lyrics, actually has a lot riding on tonight: Emmy nom voting starts in the morning! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 12, 2017

Some people resented it.

Advertising

And, yes, Whoopi Goldberg was there.

You know you are working with some amazing people when @WhoopiGoldberg enters and a "yasssss" erupts in unison. #TonyAwards2017 — Nicholas Bader (@nicholasjbader) June 12, 2017

Watch the full opening number here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.