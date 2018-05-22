Khloé Kardashian posts workout photos 5 weeks after giving birth, and the haters are hating.

Khloé Kardashian took to Snapchat to show off her 'post-baby body' (a.k.a. her body) just five weeks after giving birth to baby True, and for some reason it is already pissing people off.
According to recent Snapchat posts, the 33 year old recently returned to the gym— or her "sanctuary," as she calls it— after giving birth to her first child.
Wow, I guess one woman's sanctuary is another woman's HELL HOLE, but hey! Whatever gets you through the day, girl! Good for you!
But Kardashian didn't just posted these gym-selfies just out
vanity shameless self love...she did it to troll the idiots who have been giving her sh*t online about her body:
"What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do," Kardashian responded.
"So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal," said Kardashian.
Also, are people really complaining about this? Working out is healthy, and Khloé can do whatever she wants with her body. Plus, didn't people shame her for being "too fat" like, a few years ago?
She added:
"Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right."
Hell yeah.