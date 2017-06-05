Advertising

It seems that Khloé Kardashian has been betrayed. But the question is: By whom?

On Thursday, Kardashian posted a couple of cryptic tweets, asking her followers what they would do if they found out that one of their friends was stealing from them.

What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

Obviously this led many people to believe that someone had wronged the reality star, and they wanted to know who it was. Now TMZ has gained some insight as to what might have happened.

TMZ reports that Khloe believes that a former close friend stole "a small fortune" from her. She hasn't filed a police report of a lawsuit as of yet, but TMZ reports that she's considering it and has been talking to lawyers about the situation.

TMZ reports that Khloé is claiming that this mysterious friend charged tens of thousands of dollars in designer clothes to her credit card, but that she never saw the clothes appear in her closet. Khloé also believes that high-end designers have been sending her goodies, but that the aforementioned friend never turned any of them over to her.

The friend's name was never revealed in the TMZ story, but there may be a way to piece this mystery together. As The Cut points out, Page Six reported back in May that Kardashian wanted to sue her former stylist, Monica Rose, though the reason why wasn't exactly clear.

While it's unknown if Rose is the friend that TMZ's story refers to, it would make sense. But, of course, we can't say for sure.

We've got ourselves a mystery, folks. How long before the true crime documentary comes out?

