People think Khloe Kardashian is strategically hiding her baby bump in these paparazzi photos.

Fans have been finding klues konfirming Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy since the rumor broke in September. Now they think it's in the bag and no I won't apologize for the pun.

If Kris Jenner's holiday snapshot, Khloe's own Snapchat, or rumors from TMZ aren't enough for you... maybe this sketchy photo of her at LAX will be the straw that broke the camel's skepticism over a new celeb baby.

Strategic bag placement, anyone?

According to the Daily Mail, the "'pregnant' beauty was seen hiding her midsection in a baggy Heron Preston hoodie at LAX airport in Los Angeles after spending a week with beau Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, Ohio."

You can see more photos of this alleged bag deception, here. People, Elite Daily, Hollywood Life, and the aforementioned Daily Mail have seized on the photo op as the latest hint.

Unfortunately, it's not as conclusive as Khloe's media admirers might hope. I know you believe me, but check out this tweet from 2014 anyway: