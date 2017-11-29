People think Khloe Kardashian is strategically hiding her baby bump in these paparazzi photos.

Fans have been finding klues konfirming Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy since the rumor broke in September. Now they think it's in the bag and no I won't apologize for the pun.
If Kris Jenner's holiday snapshot, Khloe's own Snapchat, or rumors from TMZ aren't enough for you... maybe this sketchy photo of her at LAX will be the straw that broke the camel's skepticism over a new celeb baby.
Strategic bag placement, anyone?
According to the Daily Mail, the "'pregnant' beauty was seen hiding her midsection in a baggy Heron Preston hoodie at LAX airport in Los Angeles after spending a week with beau Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, Ohio."
You can see more photos of this alleged bag deception, here. People, Elite Daily, Hollywood Life, and the aforementioned Daily Mail have seized on the photo op as the latest hint.
Unfortunately, it's not as conclusive as Khloe's media admirers might hope. I know you believe me, but check out this tweet from 2014 anyway:
Sound familiar? MediaTakeOut reported "ITS FACTS!!" back in 2014. In reality it was not, in fact, facts at all.
Here are two other hints that have emerged since September, as people attempt to verify the news that "sources" told People:
1. This Kris Jenner Instagram.
"Thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren," Kris wrote. The photo featured no less than NINE gifts, which would seem to count upcoming Khloe and Kylie babies. Our good friend Jasmine put it best:
This is legit, because it'd be rude for Jenner to give any one grandkid multiple gifts, or to keep any for herself. Right?
2. Khloe's Halloween Snapchat.
Hard to explain away this one.
That's Tristan Thompson, Khloe's boyfriend, aka—according to Khloe— "daddy." Yes, it could also be a slang thing, as our good friend Raina put it:
Or it could reference to their couples' costume as Drogo and Daenerys from Game of Thrones, but that just raises more questions. Dany never had a child on Game of Thrones. Some do, however, think she'll be pregnant in the upcoming season.
But now we're just mixing up our fan obsessions.
Stay tuned for the truth, which will almost definitely be confirmed in a massive E! special, titled (as my colleague Orli Matlow put it): "Kardashians Krowning: Kids Koming Through The Kanal!"
In case anyone in the world is actually a fan of both, good news: It'll definitely happen before the new Game of Thrones premieres in (!!!) 2019.