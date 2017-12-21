Khloé Kardashian finally announces her pregnancy with an Instagram pic.

Khloé Kardashian has (finally!) confirmed her pregnancy, in an Instagram she posted Wednesday night. The picture shows her belly, along with her hands intertwined with her boyfriend and baby daddy's, Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson.

In the caption, Kardashian wrote,

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.

I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!