Did Khloe Kardashian just confirm her pregnancy with this Halloween Snapchat?

Rumors have been circulating for a while now that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Kardashian is definitely letting the rumors fly, though, and at a Halloween party on Monday night, Kardashian may have subtly announced her pregnancy when she posted a picture on Snapchat of her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, and labeled it "That's daddy."

I mean, COME ON. If that's not an announcement, then Kardashian is straight-up screwing with us. Which could be the case, but seems unlikely.

The couple attended the party dressed in Game of Thrones costumes—Kardashian was Khaleesi (Daenerys Targaryen), and Thompson, Khal Drogo. Together they won the award for best couples costume.

Snapchat: Khloe Kardashian

Fans on Twitter thought they could see Kardashian's baby bump.

khloe kardashian def looks pregnant in that snap 🤔 — kellie (@kellfrell) October 31, 2017

Others pointed out the fact that Daenerys is pregnant on the show.