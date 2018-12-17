Khloe Kardashian dyed her hair bright pink, is probably doing just fine.

Khloe Kardashian is doing fine, you guys!!!! How do we know? Because she texted me keeps changing her hair color. And nothing screams "I'm content with myself and my life" like drastically changing your appearance and then asking the internet to validate your choices.

Kidding, of course. I only dye my hair when I'm hurdling towards an emotional rock bottom that compels me to drastically change the one part of my body that can be chopped off or dyed with minimal pain and suffering. Which is why I'm only slightly worried about Khloe. Because 12 days ago, she posted this Instagram after going platinum-blonde:

Khloe gushed over her hair color and with good reason: it suits her!!! And she looks like a new person. And that's always a fun thing, for a little while, until you realize that you can change your hair....but you can't change yourself.

Which is why it's only natural to feel just an ounce of concern when less than two weeks later, a famous, rich stranger who I've never met in my life did this: