Khloe Kardashian dyed her hair bright pink, is probably doing just fine.

Khloe Kardashian is doing fine, you guys!!!! How do we know? Because she
texted me keeps changing her hair color. And nothing screams "I'm content with myself and my life" like drastically changing your appearance and then asking the internet to validate your choices.
Kidding, of course. I only dye my hair when I'm hurdling towards an emotional rock bottom that compels me to drastically change the one part of my body that can be chopped off or dyed with minimal pain and suffering. Which is why I'm only slightly worried about Khloe. Because 12 days ago, she posted this Instagram after going platinum-blonde:
Khloe gushed over her hair color and with good reason: it suits her!!! And she looks like a new person. And that's always a fun thing, for a little while, until you realize that you can change your hair....but you can't change yourself.
Which is why it's only natural to feel just an ounce of concern when less than two weeks later, a famous, rich stranger who I've never met in my life did this:
"You'll never get the same moment twice," she wrote in the caption. "Appreciate this moment."
She, once again, looks gorgeous with the new-new color. Which is a huge relief, given that she's clearly going through some kind of major life crisis. And, sure, she's not the first member of her family to dye her hair pink. Kim did it. Kylie did it just a few months ago.
But I stand by my point. You can change your hair a million times. Especially if you're extremely rich. But the real change comes from within—within yourself. Not within a bottle of dye.
Yours truly,
Khloé Kardashian's unofficial, unpaid, not-hired, and not-even-a-little-bit-qualified therapist