Khloé Kardashian tells Ellen why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

Khloé Kardashian tells Ellen why she kept her pregnancy a secret.
April Lavalle
Jan 04, 2018@12:16 PM
Advertising

Khloé Kardashian stopped by Ellen on Wednesday to make her first official appearance since confirming her pregnancy, and the mom-to-be explained why it took her so long to finally announce that she was expecting.

In case you missed it, Khloé officially announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together in this sweet Instagram post uploaded back in December.

Thompson already has a 1-year-old baby.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

"At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst," explains Kardashian, who wore "virginal" white in the TV appearance. "No one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now, but other than that I'm good."

Advertising

Khloé went on to explain that she waited so long to announce her pregnancy because, rather than selling the story to a magazine or website, she wanted to announce the news on her terms and write out something personal:

"I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me," she said. "I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's just the perfect timing in my eyes. God always has His plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."

Advertising

And although Khloé was mum on the sex of her baby, she did disclose some of the baby names currently in the running: "I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., but for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I want a 'K' or a 'T'."

We kan't wait!

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc