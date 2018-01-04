Khloé Kardashian tells Ellen why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

Khloé Kardashian stopped by Ellen on Wednesday to make her first official appearance since confirming her pregnancy, and the mom-to-be explained why it took her so long to finally announce that she was expecting.

In case you missed it, Khloé officially announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together in this sweet Instagram post uploaded back in December.

Thompson already has a 1-year-old baby.

"At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst," explains Kardashian, who wore "virginal" white in the TV appearance. "No one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now, but other than that I'm good."