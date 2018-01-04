Khloé Kardashian tells Ellen why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

Khloé Kardashian stopped by Ellen on Wednesday to make her first official appearance since confirming her pregnancy, and the mom-to-be explained why it took her so long to finally announce that she was expecting.
In case you missed it, Khloé officially announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together in this sweet Instagram post uploaded back in December.
Thompson already has a 1-year-old baby.
"At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst," explains Kardashian, who wore "virginal" white in the TV appearance. "No one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now, but other than that I'm good."
Khloé went on to explain that she waited so long to announce her pregnancy because, rather than selling the story to a magazine or website, she wanted to announce the news on her terms and write out something personal:
"I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me," she said. "I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's just the perfect timing in my eyes. God always has His plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."
And although Khloé was mum on the sex of her baby, she did disclose some of the baby names currently in the running: "I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., but for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I want a 'K' or a 'T'."
We kan't wait!