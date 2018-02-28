Khloé Kardashian got mom-shamed for flying while 8-months pregnant.

Julianne Adams
Feb 28, 2018@3:26 PM
A Kardashian did something that the general populace frowns upon! Gather round for some good ol' celeb-shaming!

Khloé Kardashian is the last remaining Kardashian sister with a baby in the oven. Unlike Kim and Kylie's recent womb-babies, Khloé's pregnant bump is out and about quite often. Khloé and her bump recently traveled to Japan, which is like wicked far away from Los Angeles, where Khloé resides.

Khloé tweeted about how she is suffering from her travels in the form of jet lag.

And people were like, "AREN'T YOU SUPER PREGNANT???"

According to the Mayo Clinic, 36 weeks of pregnancy is typically when air travel is restricted.

At eight months pregnant, Khloé is a few weeks shy of that deadline. And, as the Kardashians are rich AF with a massive team at their beck and call, Khloé probably checked with her doctors to get the go-ahead. But people are gonna judge anyway, because they can!

Thoughts on whether flying in the third trimester is a terrible idea? Or an okay one if a doctor signs off on it?

