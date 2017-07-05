Advertising

On the Fourth of July, Khloé Kardashian threw a super fancy party—the only kind the Kardashians throw. The party had a water slide (okay, fun and reasonable) and also gold dipped food. Like, actual real gold. For eating.

Khloé posted some Snaps of the party. The water slide fits into basically any upscale summer party. Can't go wrong with an inflatable waterslide (unless anyone's wearing stilettos).

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Khloé posted a video of the party, showing her mom Kris Jenner's seat, which had a little sign reading, appropriately, "Reserved for Kris Fucking Jenner" (bet you didn't know that was her middle name).

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

And then there's the dessert table, of which both Khloé and her big sis, Kim, posted videos.

The theme of the dessert is "gold." And "America." See, the gold dipped Oreos look like an American flag! But yeah, mostly "gold." Just a whole lot of gold.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

The desserts for the party were made by a Los Angeles company Dip'd N Drip'd, according to E! Online.

Happy 4th 🇺🇸 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

And it wouldn't be a party without ice cream and those patriotic looking ice pops called "Firecrackers." Everything one needs to celebrate America. May the Fourth (of July) be with you, belatedly.

Ice Cream🍦Please!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

