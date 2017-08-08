The Kardashian/Jenners switch up their looks so often, you barely have time to ask "wait, why are they famous?" before they've gone and done it again! Just weeks ago, 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian sister threw our worlds out of orbit when she ditched her blonde bob for "bronde" extensions:
Yes, "bronde," the word combing "blonde" and "brown" that has been forced into our vocabulary and now yours, sorry. And now, according to a new Instagram post from her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, Khloe has ditched her "bronde" extensions and gone back to a now-even-shorter blonde bob. OUR HEADS ARE SPINNING.
This is what she looks like now:
Khloe followed up later with her own Instagram, with a confusing caption:
"I'm a pink starburst!" she wrote, even though we don't see any pink in her new hair. Wait, is there secretly pink in her new hair???
Either way, people are loving the new 'do:
Khloe, we respect you and your hair journey, but here's some unsolicited life advice: don't be afraid to slow it down, and just enjoy the hair moments.