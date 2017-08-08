Advertising

The Kardashian/Jenners switch up their looks so often, you barely have time to ask "wait, why are they famous?" before they've gone and done it again! Just weeks ago, 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian sister threw our worlds out of orbit when she ditched her blonde bob for "bronde" extensions:

❥ Monday Haze ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Yes, "bronde," the word combing "blonde" and "brown" that has been forced into our vocabulary and now yours, sorry. And now, according to a new Instagram post from her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, Khloe has ditched her "bronde" extensions and gone back to a now-even-shorter blonde bob. OUR HEADS ARE SPINNING.

Advertising

This is what she looks like now:

Fresh ✂️ for my little pink starburst @khloekardashian 🍬 If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up! 😭😭😭😭 who loves her with short hair? 🙋🏻 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Khloe followed up later with her own Instagram, with a confusing caption:

✨I'm a pink starburst! I repeat, I am a pink starburst! ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

"I'm a pink starburst!" she wrote, even though we don't see any pink in her new hair. Wait, is there secretly pink in her new hair???

Advertising

Either way, people are loving the new 'do:

Khloe, we respect you and your hair journey, but here's some unsolicited life advice: don't be afraid to slow it down, and just enjoy the hair moments.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.