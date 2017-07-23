Advertising

Since she chopped her hair into a lob, Khloe Kardashian has been experimenting with every shade of blonde we can imagine. She's been bleach blonde, she's been beachy, and now, thanks to celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, she's gone bronde.

The trending hair shade, an amalgam of "brown" and "blonde", is a darker take on a blonde look. The color is perfect as we ease out of summer and into fall — less California surfer, more California sunset.

Cunningham shared her recipe for the new color so we all know what to tell the salon when we go in asking to copy Khloe's new 'do. Cunningham used Redkin hair dye and handpainted sections in a balayage style. Like any good colorist, she followed it up with the nourishing Olaplex that helps repair hair that's damaged from over-dyeing (aka a must have for any member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam.)

Khloe has been slowly moving away from a platinum blonde towards bronze, brown, and all-around darker styles. As Kylie works her way through every neon shade under the sun and Kim sticks to her jet black, the move to bronde doubles as a way for Khloe's hair to stand out amongst her sisters.

Ready for the weekend like... 😎 #khloekardashian fresh cut ✂️ and style by #justinemarjanhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

One thing's for sure: no matter what color it is, Koko is definitely keeping the best names in glam on her speed dial.

