Fans think Khloé Kardashian just konfirmed her pregnancy with this Instagram comment.

Rumors about Khloé Kardashian being pregnant have been swirling for months–as have rumors that almost all of her sisters are pregnant too. It's been a lot.
Despite all the tabloids referring to her as "Pregnant Khloé Kardashian" and talking about her baby bump, the reality star has yet to officially confirm that she is in fact pregnant. Which is totally fine, because she can do whatever she wants!!!
Yesterday, she Instagrammed two photos of herself modeling a sweatsuit that has air holes for the sides of the butt and boobs. Practical!
But what fans paid attention to was something in the comments section. Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's boyfriend and alleged father of her alleged baby, commented, "DAMN."
Shortly after, Kardashian sent him a reply.
Yep, she called him daddy. Which a ton of fans thinks means baby daddy, a.k.a. he's the father of her unborn child, a.k.a. she really is pregnant.
Even though it's kind of gross, some women call their boyfriends "daddy" as a term of endearment, so Kardashian might just be doing that. However, considering the Kardashian family's history of super calculated public relations, it's likely the comment was posted for a reason.
This is not the first time Khloé Kardashian called Tristan Thompson "daddy." On Halloween, she shared a Snapchat of Thompson with the caption "That's daddy." The post also sparked rumors that she was confirming he was the father of her baby.