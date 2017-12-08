Fans think Khloé Kardashian just konfirmed her pregnancy with this Instagram comment.

Rumors about Khloé Kardashian being pregnant have been swirling for months–as have rumors that almost all of her sisters are pregnant too. It's been a lot.

Despite all the tabloids referring to her as "Pregnant Khloé Kardashian" and talking about her baby bump, the reality star has yet to officially confirm that she is in fact pregnant. Which is totally fine, because she can do whatever she wants!!!

Yesterday, she Instagrammed two photos of herself modeling a sweatsuit that has air holes for the sides of the butt and boobs. Practical!

I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But Im obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!! Easy but always cute though! 😜#GoodSquad #GoodSweats A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

But what fans paid attention to was something in the comments section. Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's boyfriend and alleged father of her alleged baby, commented, "DAMN."