Khloé Kardashian often causes a stir when she posts on social media (remember when we thought she was engaged?), and her latest Instagram has people all a flutter thinking she might have altered the image with... wait for it... Photoshop. (GASP!)

Here's the Instagram in question:

Many people accused Khloé of Photoshopping the picture.

Many called upon their friends to get their opinions on whether or not the photo had been altered.

(The best place to tell your friends someone looks weird is in that person's Instagram comments. )

And some thought that Khloé had miraculously made the transition from human to bobblehead overnight.

Is it true? Did Khloé Kardashian alter this photo? Has she turned into a bobblehead? We'll let you decide for yourself.

