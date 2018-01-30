Khloé Kardashian responds to backlash over Kim sharing her nudest pic yet.

Kim Kardashian's latest nearly-nude photos and cornrows hairstyle have earned her quite a bit of backlash on the internet, but one person who's definitely a fan of them, and of her, is her sister, Khloé. Khloé Kardashian came to her sister's defense on Twitter today, tweeting, "I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY."

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

What exactly is she referring to? Well, on Monday, Kim Kardashian posted a series of sexy pictures of herself on Twitter and Instagram, sporting her newest hairstyle, the cornrows (a.k.a. Fulani braids) that got her into trouble with people accusing her of cultural appropriation.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 6:11pm PST

The pictures she posted were taken straight from Polaroids from a photo shoot with photographer Marcus Hyde.

Besides the braids, she's not wearing much else — just a white thong and a white see-through shirt. In one picture she's not even wearing the shirt, and while her nipples are blurred, it really leaves little to the imagination.