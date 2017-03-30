Advertising

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom finalized their divorce a few months ago (which Khloé celebrated with a weird cake), and now Odom is opening up and giving some insight as to what went wrong. He revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that he used cocaine and cheated on his wife, and she knew about it.

Odom told Us Weekly that Kardashian once found him doing drugs in the "man cave" she had made for him.

"I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me," Odom told Us Weekly. "She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don't know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me."

“She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word,”Odom continued. “Tolerated would be a better word.”

Odom, who says he's sober now, told Us Weekly that his drug use wasn't the only thing Kardashian had to put up with. She was also aware that he cheated on her multiple times.

“Bitches and Thots came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants,” Odom said.

Lamar Odom recalled a time when Khloé Kardashian actually caught him cheating on her with another woman.

“She caught me in a sleazy motel room in LA, getting high with this one girl. It was atrocious. Looking back, I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ That was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it. She didn’t deserve it. She always tried to help me with the drugs,” he told Us Weekly. “I rejected the help.”

Odom told Us Weekly that he and Kardashian no longer speak after their divorce was finalized in December, but he still cares about her and her family and is working to get his life back on track.

“Living sober, meaning no drugs, is a great feeling. Being in the moment is important — how you react, respond, create. If I would have done coke last night, you would have gotten some d–khead here trying to get out of here fast,” he said. “But you’re getting Lamar now.”

