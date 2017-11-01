Khloe Kardashian brought her own lighting to the DMV because she is that extra.

Just about everyone stresses about their driver's license picture—you want to look good because this document is going to be with you for the next however many years and you are going to have to show it fairly often. The problem is, you're at the DMV, which has to be sad, dingy, and poorly-lit by law (true!*). Well, leave it to Khloe Kardashian to take driver's license vanity to all new highs. The 33-year-old reality TV star (who may or may not be pregnant) showed up for her new license picture with her own lighting in tow.

In Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian was excited to change her last name back to her maiden name after her divorce from basketball player Lamar Odom. According to E!, Kardashian had her good friend Malika Haqq and the show's lighting director, Landon Hosto, with her at the DMV for support (and technical assistance).

"Landon, what do you think?" Kardashian asked.

"I think you stay right there, I'll throw the [lighting] ring around the lens," Hosto replied, and held up a big lighted ring to make sure Kardashian's driver's license photo showed her in all her full Kardashian beauty.