Khloé Kardashian reveals that her family urged her to lose weight because she was 'hurting the brand.'

Being pressured to lose weight is certainly nothing new for women, but there's no way it doesn't hurt when the pressure is coming from her own family. During a preview for the upcoming season of her show Revenge Body (posted to Instagram stories), Khloé Kardashian revealed that she was once urged to lose weight by her family, because they claimed she was "hurting the brand."

In the clip, Kardashian says,

"I'm a huge believer of it's not what you say, it's how you say it… [They said] 'Khloé, you got to lose weight ’cause you're really hurting the brand'… I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt."'

Yeah, it does! Kardashian's body has apparently been a problem for her family before. According to Perez Hilton, Kris Jenner said in a 2011 episode of Khloe's reality TV show with her then husband, Lamar Odom (Khloé & Lamar) that her daughter was hurting the family's endorsement deal with QuickTrim. Jenner felt that the problem was the "off-base" way Khloé presented herself to the media.