Fans are trolling Khloe Kardashian over one detail in her pregnancy announcement.

After a trimester and a half of anticipation, Khloe Kardashian hath finally announced her pregnancy with an....ad?

Ah yes. A surprise to no one, this major life event for a family that has made money off of major life event features the name "Calvin Klein" real prominently.

Fans congratulated Khloe and Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson, and were also curious just how much money she made for the sponsored content.

How much did Calvin Klein pay Khloe in sponsors though? 🤔 🍼 🤔#Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/X7dQlOUZ1c — Francesca (@FranMillerMoo) December 20, 2017

how much do we think Khloe got paid for wearing Calvin Klein in her baby announcement — natalie (@natalierh7) December 21, 2017

Fun fact: Khloe Kardashian’s unborn baby is already 10,000 times richer than i’ll ever be with its Calvin Klein sponsorship pic.twitter.com/rUM8zmZBdq — dizzle_saint_james (@Ummhowaboutno_) December 21, 2017

Khloé's baby isn't even born and it's already doing Calvin Klein sponcon. The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works HARDER pic.twitter.com/pvNOu3nMVi — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 21, 2017

There's already some brand integration with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, making Calvin Klein's sponsorship of the pregnancy all-the-more obvious.