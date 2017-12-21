Fans are trolling Khloe Kardashian over one detail in her pregnancy announcement.

Orli Matlow
Dec 21, 2017@8:10 PM
After a trimester and a half of anticipation, Khloe Kardashian hath finally announced her pregnancy with an....ad?

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Ah yes. A surprise to no one, this major life event for a family that has made money off of major life event features the name "Calvin Klein" real prominently.

Fans congratulated Khloe and Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson, and were also curious just how much money she made for the sponsored content.

There's already some brand integration with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, making Calvin Klein's sponsorship of the pregnancy all-the-more obvious.

My condolences to Khloe's Instagram's other sponsors for not scoring the big endorsement.

We could have had Pregnancy Brought To You By Sugar Bear Hair™...

...or Conception by Lilly Lashes™.

Congratulations to Khloe and Tristan on their miracle, and the future merchandising opportunities parenthood can bring!

