Fans are trolling Khloe Kardashian over one detail in her pregnancy announcement.

After a trimester and a half of anticipation, Khloe Kardashian hath finally announced her pregnancy with an....ad?
Ah yes. A surprise to no one, this major life event for a family that has made money off of major life event features the name "Calvin Klein" real prominently.
Fans congratulated Khloe and Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson, and were also curious just how much money she made for the sponsored content.
There's already some brand integration with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, making Calvin Klein's sponsorship of the pregnancy all-the-more obvious.
My condolences to Khloe's Instagram's other sponsors for not scoring the big endorsement.
We could have had Pregnancy Brought To You By Sugar Bear Hair™...
...or Conception by Lilly Lashes™.
Congratulations to Khloe and Tristan on their miracle, and the future merchandising opportunities parenthood can bring!