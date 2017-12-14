Could this be the moment when Khloe Kardashian finally reveals her pregnancy?

Everyone is still waiting for Khloe Kardashian, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, to confirm what everyone already knows: they're both pregnant. One BuzzFeed writer, Ellie Woodward, had a theory that Khloe's announcement would come on the family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), and that the reveal would be teased in the trailer for the second half of the fourteenth season, which will return in January.

Well, it look like Woodward is probably right. The trailer for the second half of the season was released, and in it, there's a scene (presented with no context) in which an announcement has clearly just been made, and people are reacting to it with what seems like joy and surprise.

In the clip, there seems to be a big family and friend get-together, including Khloe's long time best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq. As they embrace Khloe, her mother, Kris Jenner, can be seen wiping away happy tears. And as Woodward noticed, Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson's mom is there, too. She apparently lives in Canada, so her being in attendance has to mean something big.