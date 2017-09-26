In news straight out of 'Father of the Bride Part III'-meets-Kris Jenner's business plan, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant. She joins her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, expecting via surrogate. More Kardashian-Jenner sisters are pregnant right now than not.
The news was broken on Tuesday night, with outlets like TMZ, Us Weekly, and People confirming. "Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled," said one source. "This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore."
Remember when Kim Kardashian tried to break the internet with her backside? It seems like the Krew is all grown up and switching gears to breaking the internet with their pregnancies.
Twitter is reeling:
Keeping Up with the K(h)ildren, we're ready for you.