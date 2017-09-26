Advertising

In news straight out of 'Father of the Bride Part III'-meets-Kris Jenner's business plan, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant. She joins her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, expecting via surrogate. More Kardashian-Jenner sisters are pregnant right now than not.

The news was broken on Tuesday night, with outlets like TMZ, Us Weekly, and People confirming. "Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled," said one source. "This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore."

Remember when Kim Kardashian tried to break the internet with her backside? It seems like the Krew is all grown up and switching gears to breaking the internet with their pregnancies.

Twitter is reeling:

So now Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. All in time for the 10 year anniversary. The devil works hard, but Kris works harder pic.twitter.com/vhu7yfa101 — Emily (@emily_m_carney) September 26, 2017

Khloe kardashian is pregnant, Kylie is pregnant, kim has a surrogate. Lawd child, we are going to have #KUWTK for the next 60 years. pic.twitter.com/0WBfeiUeM3 — JEN✌️ (@jennafahhhhsays) September 26, 2017

me about kim, kylie, and khloe all being pregnant at once pic.twitter.com/a78iNzdt4T — Kaitlyn Lilly (@kaitlynlillyy) September 26, 2017

Kris Jenner calculating Khloe and Kylie's cycles and how many birth control pills she can switch out, and then calling TMZ: pic.twitter.com/UrYk6RA5Ml — Robert Rosenberg (@RobMRosenberg) September 26, 2017

Khloe and Kylie are expecting at the same time? Did they have a pregnancy pact? pic.twitter.com/boERaOXzG1 — Maya A. Jones (@MJay615) September 26, 2017

Keeping Up with the K(h)ildren, we're ready for you.

