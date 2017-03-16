Advertising

Khloé Kardashian threw her boyfriend Tristan Thomas a big birthday party Wednesday night. She shared some photos and videos from the event on social media, and... oh! What's that? A giant sparkly ring on Khloé Kardashian's finger?!

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Many people are of course speculating that the huge, glittering rock on Khloé's finger may mean that she and Tristan Thomas are engaged. However, we should keep in mind that Khloé is a Kardashian, and the big, sparkly ring could just be a part of her everyday wardrobe.

Advertising

She posted a video to Snapchat that captures the ring close-up.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Are wedding bells in the air for Khloé Kardashian? Or is this just one of the big sparkly rings she keeps on hand (HA!) for casual wear? Only time will tell.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.