Khloe Kardashian mom-shamed for something you've probably done to your kid.

If you are a mom, you know that some moms can't help but tell other moms how they are momming wrong at all times. But when you are a celebrity mom, those criticisms come 10-fold.
Just ask Khloe Kardashian. She's only been a mom for two months and already she has been mommy-shamed for riding on airplanes, not breastfeeding, and most recently, piercing her daughter's ears.
On Wednesday, Kardashian shared these pictures of her baby, True Thompson, on her Instagram story. If you look closely at the images, you will see that True has gotten her ears pierced.
Immediately, people noticed the gold studs in True's ears and gave Khloe an earful over it:
However, according to Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics does not condemn piercing a child's ears as long as it "is performed carefully and cared for conscientiously."
What do you think? Did Khloe cross the line, or are these people simply overreacting?