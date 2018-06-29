Khloe Kardashian mom-shamed for something you've probably done to your kid.

If you are a mom, you know that some moms can't help but tell other moms how they are momming wrong at all times. But when you are a celebrity mom, those criticisms come 10-fold.

Just ask Khloe Kardashian. She's only been a mom for two months and already she has been mommy-shamed for riding on airplanes, not breastfeeding, and most recently, piercing her daughter's ears.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared these pictures of her baby, True Thompson, on her Instagram story. If you look closely at the images, you will see that True has gotten her ears pierced.

Instagram: Khloe Kardashian

Instagram: Khloe Kardashian

Immediately, people noticed the gold studs in True's ears and gave Khloe an earful over it:

@khloekardashian I just saw a very cute pic of True with her father. It looked like she has pierced ears. Does she? I have a hard time believing you would put her through that pain even for a little while. No mother should do that... Right?? — need new job (@jcinpa01) June 27, 2018