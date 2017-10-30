Kim Kardashian is in trouble for her Aaliyah costume. And not because of the nip slip.

Halloween may seem like a time when rules don't apply, calories don't count, and anarchy rules the land. But when it comes to costumes, there are some limits about what is okay and what is not okay. For example, it is simply not okay for white people to dress in blackface. Nope, no way. Not ever okay. And many would argue that this rule extends to a white person dressing up as someone of a different race, i.e. white kids dressing as Moana.

But of course, every year there will be people (read: white people) trying to push the boundaries of what is acceptable for costumes. This year, Kim Kardashian was one of those people.

The reality star sported three costumes in total this year (so far!), all of them pop music idols: 1) She dressed as Cher. 2) She dressed as Madonna:

And 3) last, but not least, she dressed as late, great R&B singer singer Aaliyah.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

"Baby Girl Aaliyah," wrote Kim alongside an almost-NSFW video of her in the costume.