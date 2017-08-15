Advertising

Kim Kardashian posted an emotional apology on Snapchat today after receiving backlash for telling her followers to "lay off" controversial makeup artist Jeffree Star. In addition to being accused of using blackface in a recent ad campaign, Star made extremely racist comments on video in 2005, which Kardashian told her followers to "lay off" him for, because he "already apologized."

But now she is very sorry for saying that because Kim Kardashian, wife of Kanye West and mother of two biracial kids, is still "a bit naive" about racism, somehow, in 2017??

You can watch her apology here:

Advertising

She says:

So I really wanted to apologize to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn’t know enough about. I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say 'get over it' in a situation that involves racism.

Advertising

Her apology/cop out continues:

I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really, really, really am sorry. From the bottom of my heart, I’ve always been about positivity and I’ve never been a negative person, so my whole thing was: ‘Hey guys, I don’t want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let’s just move forward — let’s be positive and move past this.’

ICYMI: Last night, Kardashian took to Snapchat to call out her followers for being "petty" for "bringing up things in his past" that Star has "already apologized for" (you can watch his apology video here, if you feel like it). She continues:

Advertising

I want to make one last thing clear, I do not defend people that are racist and I am very against it. But if someone claims that they have changed, I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt, and I pray to God that they do change for the sake of my children and my friends. . . So just don't bring it up anymore, people want to forget the negative things they do in the past, and I do, too.

You can watch her "naive" remarks here (she is older, wiser now!):

Advertising

Twitter was NOT here for Kim Kardashian telling people to forgive a racist, even if his racism is "in the past." And especially TWO DAYS after a violent white supremacist/Nazi march. Like c'mon, Kim. Get it together.

She got dragged:

This was ill advised. Also, folks gotta stop abusing the word "negative." You meant racist. Just plain old racist. Say that. https://t.co/nSnqDrasys — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 15, 2017

She really just compared being a racist to swatching makeup properly... https://t.co/zlCvKEupfF — cee (@Cecezhanae) August 15, 2017

Advertising

Kim: "I do not defend ppl who are racist."

Also Kim: *Proceeds to defend a racist* https://t.co/7drnZnxy1U — Swidel Cashgro (@OGxxMars) August 15, 2017

Kim k is asking her fans to forgive jeffree star's racist past...but what if that hate was directed towards north and saint..like????? — Monique (@moneeekb) August 15, 2017

Oh, and FYI, here's some of the things Star said 12 years ago that Kim Kardashian asked her followers to "lay off" him for:

These are the things Jeffree Star said......and Kim Kardashian is telling us to brush it off because he "apologized".......GTFOH 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HTCnHLI38Q — call me SIR (@ShesRYAN) August 15, 2017

Advertising

Its not like jeffree star was a kid/teenager making those racial slurs. He was a full grown man shouting at people in the street🙃 — ... (@kxtie23) August 15, 2017

Well, apparently the dragging worked.

Kim K after seeing the backlash pic.twitter.com/FkW35QJT0V — GME Agency (@GMEAgency) August 15, 2017

But people aren't too thrilled with her apology, either. And many pointed out that her excuse of being "naive" about racism is a cop out from a woman with a black husband and biracial kids.

Advertising

@KimKardashian how are you naive to racism and your husband is black. And you have two kids that are mixed 🤔. — Hi I'm Nicole. (@NikkiRichiee) August 15, 2017

Your WCW says she's "naive" about racism. She has a Black husband and 2 biracial kids. She 36 https://t.co/PHO880GPtf — Ivie Okechukwu Ani (@ivieani) August 15, 2017

Also, using the term "negativity" to discuss RACISM is also not a good look, Kim.

the take away from Kim Kardashian's apology is that she thinks racism is categorized as "negativity" pic.twitter.com/ofqyhW7Ygt — beauty t. wilson 🦋 (@tunisiawilson) August 15, 2017

Stay tuned, as we expect another apology for her first apology will come shortly, followed by another apology for that apology, ad infinitum, forever.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.