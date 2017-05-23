Advertising

Since the horrifying attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in the UK on Monday, there has been an outpouring of support from people online, including Ariana Grande herself. Kim Kardashian's message of support, though, has fallen under some scrutiny.

Kardashian posted this tweet on Tuesday in response to the attack in Manchester:

Twitter: @KimKardashian

"Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world," Kardashian wrote. "@arianagrande I love you." She attached a photo of herself and Ariana Grande at a concert to the tweet.

Advertising

Some Twitter users were angered by her choice of photo.

The need for you to post a pic of yourself...disgusting — JENNY🍦 (@jennyclairefox) May 23, 2017

@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande true narcissism is when someone can flip a tragedy and make themselves the center of attention. — moze (@omozay) May 23, 2017

Only you Kim would find an opportunity to post a pic of yourself during this outrage. — relaxed panic (@RelaxedPanic) May 23, 2017

Advertising

Kardashian has not deleted her original tweet, but she did follow it up with another, photo-less one, sending her prayers to the people in Manchester.

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

What do you think? Did Kim's first tweet deserve the outrage?

Update 5/24: Kardashian eventually deleted her original tweet following the backlash.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.