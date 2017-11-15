Kim Kardashian 'accidentally' revealed the sex of her baby on 'Ellen' but we think she wanted you to know.

Kim Kardashian was a guest on Ellen, where she talked a bit about the baby shower she recently held for her third child, who's being delivered via surrogate. She also let it slip that she and husband Kanye West are expecting…a human! More specifically, a girl human.

During the interview, Kardashian reveals that her daughter, North, opened all the toys from the baby shower and suggested she keep them in her room until "baby sister" gets here. Then Ellen says, "She's a toy tester…and you just told us it's a girl." Kardashian confirmed it, saying, “Yes, it is, it’s a girl." She added, “North is really excited about that.”

Apparently North, 4, wasn't super excited about having a brother (Saint, now 1). Hopefully this transition goes smoothly. The baby is said to be due before Christmas, so North doesn't have long to wait.