Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram that fans think might be a clue about her baby's name.

So we know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now the parents of a new baby girl, their third child, but what we don't know is the baby's name. With their first two children being named North and Saint, we're not expecting something normal like Jane or Elizabeth. And fans think an Instagram Kardashian posted of the surface of a Louis Vuitton bag might be a clue to the name.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

Could it be…Louis Vuitton West? That would be an odd name, even for this couple.

People on Twitter are making guesses.

I HOPE KIM K NAMED HER BABY VUITTON WEST, That’s mint wtf — yo (@itsyourrgirlC) January 18, 2018

If Kim and Kanye named their daughter Louis/Vuitton, Kylie might aswell name hers Gucci Gang — mariya (@wxnderlustyles) January 18, 2018

Louis? Vuitton? Damier Ebene?



DAMIER? — S (@corrdashian) January 18, 2018