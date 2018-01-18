Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram that fans think might be a clue about her baby's name.

So we know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now the parents of a new baby girl, their third child, but what we don't know is the baby's name. With their first two children being named North and Saint, we're not expecting something normal like Jane or Elizabeth. And fans think an Instagram Kardashian posted of the surface of a Louis Vuitton bag might be a clue to the name.
Could it be…Louis Vuitton West? That would be an odd name, even for this couple.
People on Twitter are making guesses.
Some people think the baby's name will start with an "E," because then the family's initials will have all four directions covered — North, South (S for Saint), West, and now all they need is East. Hey, East West isn't a bad name! But it doesn't fit with the Louis Vuitton hint.
And some folks think the name has nothing to do with directions or Louis Vuitton. They think maybe Kim and Kanye will name the baby Donda (or something with Donda in it) in honor of West's late mother.
Well, we still have no idea at all, but hey, it's fun to guess, right?