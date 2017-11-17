Kim Kardashian actually has a good reason for not inviting her surrogate to the baby shower.

Last weekend Kim Kardashian threw an insane baby shower for Kimye baby number three, but one person was noticeably absent from the guest list: Kim's surrogate.

"I, um, I did not [invite the surrogate]," Kim said on The Real on Thursday. "I did introduce her to my family. I introduced her to my family earlier that day. And, you know, I just thought, I don't know, it was like a weird decision to have to make."

So why did she choose not to invite the surrogate to her lavish "cherry blossoms and tea" themed shower? She still has not explained the surrogate situation to her kids.

To be fair, it would probably be pretty hard for her daughter, North, age four, and a son, Saint, who is almost two, to wrap their heads around.

"Of course, I would've wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet," Kim continued. "So I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we're celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I'm going to explain it to them."