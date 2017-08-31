Kim Kardashian is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery inside a bathing suit that costs more than my monthly rent. Seriously though, Kim K is up to something. The reality star posted a bikini photo on Instagram last night. Which, at first glance, is a pretty typical Kim K move.
Body? Check! Vague caption? Check! Flaunting of excessive wealth? Check!
"It's really hot today," she wrote.
Anyone in their right minds, and even anyone in their wrong minds, would look at this photo and assume it was taken yesterday, Wednesday, August 30th, 2017.
But a Twitter sleuth noticed something odd about this photo: Kim has posted it before! In 2014.
Here's the original, obviously the same pic, just cropped differently and with a higher color saturation (but WE'RE ON TO YOU, KIM):
WHAT is she playing at???? And why would she caption this photo "it's really hot TODAY" when clearly this photo was taken over three years ago. WHY, KIM, WHY????
People Magazine is explaining the weird "coincidence" as simply Kim Kardashian posting a normal throwback photo (it was nearly Thursday when she posted it, so that would make sense).
Still, her fans are pissed and they think she's trying to get one over on them, which, let's be honest, she already has by her entire career. Let's be honest, she's a billionaire probably, married to Kanye West, and we're all talking about her Instagram pics. She already makes the rules around here.