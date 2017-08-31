Advertising

Kim Kardashian is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery inside a bathing suit that costs more than my monthly rent. Seriously though, Kim K is up to something. The reality star posted a bikini photo on Instagram last night. Which, at first glance, is a pretty typical Kim K move.

Body? Check! Vague caption? Check! Flaunting of excessive wealth? Check!

It's really hot today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

"It's really hot today," she wrote.

Advertising

Anyone in their right minds, and even anyone in their wrong minds, would look at this photo and assume it was taken yesterday, Wednesday, August 30th, 2017.

But a Twitter sleuth noticed something odd about this photo: Kim has posted it before! In 2014.

Kim K's Wednesday looked a lot like Kim K's July 24, 2014...https://t.co/MTI657SrGo pic.twitter.com/jzsYv1EiIj — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) August 31, 2017

Here's the original, obviously the same pic, just cropped differently and with a higher color saturation (but WE'RE ON TO YOU, KIM):

Last day to get my tan in... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 24, 2014 at 2:24pm PDT

Advertising

WHAT is she playing at???? And why would she caption this photo "it's really hot TODAY" when clearly this photo was taken over three years ago. WHY, KIM, WHY????

People Magazine is explaining the weird "coincidence" as simply Kim Kardashian posting a normal throwback photo (it was nearly Thursday when she posted it, so that would make sense). Still, her fans are pissed and they think she's trying to get one over on them, which, let's be honest, she already has by her entire career. Let's be honest, she's a billionaire probably, married to Kanye West, and we're all talking about her Instagram pics. She already makes the rules around here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.