Fans are accusing Kim Kardashian West of wearing blackface after posting this picture to Twitter yesterday.

On Tuesday, Kim announced that she would be following in little sister Kylie's footsteps and diving into the world of beauty by creating her own makeup line called KKW Beauty. The very next day, Kim nearly incited a war on Twitter over her skin tone when she released the first picture to promote her upcoming creme contour and highlight kit and a lot of people said, Huh?

Twitter had no problem calling the reality star out on her suspiciously darker complexion.

you black now sis? — bonafidehoe (@pettyyonceh) June 14, 2017

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

Y'all wanna be Black so badly. — Becca🕊 (@MJStarLover) June 14, 2017

hey it looks like your editor made a mistake, here's what you really look like (luv u tho!) pic.twitter.com/Jnoi46OKzL — doe (@michishiges) June 14, 2017

Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty. https://t.co/Nkbps038nl — Austin (@seniWnitsuA) June 14, 2017

But not everyone was convinced that Kim was wearing the equivalent of blackface in her pic. Others came to the defense of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, saying it was her real skin tone, just with tanning and/or contouring:

She's Armenian, aka naturally darker complected, let's all calm down — Britt McKenna Budell (@BrittxBudell) June 14, 2017

So? Is it illegal to tan now? Jeeeezzz — Francis (@189Etten) June 14, 2017

Do you know the difference between blackface and contour? — RECLAIMING MY TIME (@Keyawnce) June 15, 2017

It is no secret that Kim and her sisters are repeat offenders of appropriating black culture (which you can read about here, here, here and here). However, blackface is taking the appropriation to another level.

Last year actress Yara Shahidi went viral for explaining why blackface is damaging and offensive.

"The dehumanization of black men & women is ongoing & costumes like this trivialize/belittle our existence & movements like #Blacklivesmatter," Shahidi tweeted. "We are not costumes. We are people."

Kardashian-West has yet to respond to the controversy, and the picture remains posted on Twitter.

