Now that winter is finally behind us, Kim Kardashian wants to make sure you have all the accessories you need to get ready for summer fun. The first item on the list? This pool float, modeled after Kim's butt.
That's right, my friends. For just $98, you can purchase one of these novelty butt floats on Kimoji. ($98! Wow! How reasonable for an inflatable piece of plastic in the shape of a reality star's toosh!)
Picture this my friends: It's summer. You're on vacation. You float up to the hotel pool bar on a replica of Kim Kardashian's butt. Everyone's looking at you. "Wow," they think to themselves. "My swan float could never compete with that."
On board yet? These people are!
Sadly, though, some Twitter users don't see the appeal of floating into paradise on Kim Kardashian's hiney.
Their loss.