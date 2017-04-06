Advertising

Now that winter is finally behind us, Kim Kardashian wants to make sure you have all the accessories you need to get ready for summer fun. The first item on the list? This pool float, modeled after Kim's butt.

Is this anatomically accurate? Kimoji

That's right, my friends. For just $98, you can purchase one of these novelty butt floats on Kimoji. ($98! Wow! How reasonable for an inflatable piece of plastic in the shape of a reality star's toosh!)

Picture this my friends: It's summer. You're on vacation. You float up to the hotel pool bar on a replica of Kim Kardashian's butt. Everyone's looking at you. "Wow," they think to themselves. "My swan float could never compete with that."

On board yet? These people are!

Everyone is getting engaged rn and I'm over here just trying to figure out which Kimoji pool float I'm going to buy tomorrow @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/hZ9YtOBTWQ — Sam Cunha (@samm_cunha) April 4, 2017

I'm disturbed by how much my brain is telling me to save up and buy a Kimoji pool float????? — Gwyn Lawrence (@gwyn_lawrence) April 4, 2017

i am really so tempted to buy a kim kardashian booty pool float rn OMG pic.twitter.com/Vvc7mKFKzf — Zoe Armbruster (@zoearmbrusterrr) April 4, 2017

Sadly, though, some Twitter users don't see the appeal of floating into paradise on Kim Kardashian's hiney.

@KimKardashian $98 for a pool float? She better personally deliver it to me 😂😂😂✋🏾 — Bre (@Impermanent_D6) April 5, 2017

Kim K is trying to sell us a pool float that looks like testicles https://t.co/ewnmv53q1J pic.twitter.com/iJTCwCfMHZ — Julia Brucculieri (@juliabruc) April 6, 2017

A 100 dollar floatie ?? ..yall gotta wake the hell up man .. an realize this anit worth even 20 dollars .. this is robbery😂 — Young Macibo (@califinest510) April 5, 2017

Their loss.

