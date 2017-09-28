Advertising

Like everything the Kardashians do or say, the relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and her stepdaughters has been subject of much drama and speculation.

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Now in this preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West tells us how she REALLY feels as she goes off on Jenner for dragging her father David Schwimmer Robert Kardashian in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Kim K was sitting with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé when she started reading about Jenner's book on her phone, and discovered a passage that was conveniently left out of the preview she received.

Jenner pettily went after the older three K sisters' father, suggesting that he KNEW that OJ Simpson was guilty the whole time, but joined the defense team to spite Kris.

It's on. giphy

Kim told it like it is:

It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, 'Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don't worry, it's nothing about you.' So she lied to me. 'Cause that is about me if it's about our dad.

Things got even more dramatic in the talking head interview.

"If you talk about my dad, I will cut you," she said. E!

And here's the most cutting line:

"I've always had Caitlyn's back. But she is a liar. She is not a good person."

This is drama central. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

