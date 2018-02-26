Kim Kardashian shares first photo of baby Chicago and she's already digital altered.

When it comes to the rapidly growing Kardashian klan, it's hard to keep track of which babies have been born and which haven't, and which are real and which are rumors. But Chicago West, Kim and Kanye's third child born via surrogate, is not a rumor. She's real, she's just about five weeks old, and she has..... mouse ears?!?!?

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Kim Kardashian shared the first photo of her youngest child on Instagram today, complete with a mouse filter. Because hey, it's never too soon to teach our children that they could look just a little cuter with some digital enhancement.

