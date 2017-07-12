Kardashian posted a Snapchat (and tweet) today, addressing the rumors she had lines of cocaine on a table in one of her earlier Snaps. At the time, she claimed it must have been sugar from an earlier trip to Dylan's Candy Bar. Well, now there's actual proof—that absolutely, definitely wasn't cocaine. It wasn't even sugar. It was just the markings on a marble table.
Kardashian explains in her new Snap that she figured the lines must have been from Pixy Styx she and her kids had eaten that day.
But after inspecting the hotel table more closely, yup, that's just a pattern in the marble.
Well, well, well. It's almost like not everything on the internet is exactly as it appears!