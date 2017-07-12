Advertising

Kardashian posted a Snapchat (and tweet) today, addressing the rumors she had lines of cocaine on a table in one of her earlier Snaps. At the time, she claimed it must have been sugar from an earlier trip to Dylan's Candy Bar. Well, now there's actual proof—that absolutely, definitely wasn't cocaine. It wasn't even sugar. It was just the markings on a marble table.

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Kardashian explains in her new Snap that she figured the lines must have been from Pixy Styx she and her kids had eaten that day.

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

But after inspecting the hotel table more closely, yup, that's just a pattern in the marble.

A close up of the table from Kim Kardashian's Snapchat. Twitter: Kim Kardashian

Well, well, well. It's almost like not everything on the internet is exactly as it appears!

